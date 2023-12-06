Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $62,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $39,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $62,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,126 shares of company stock valued at $655,119. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Arteris stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

