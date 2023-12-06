Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 7.3 %

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 21.08%.

Consumer Portfolio Services Profile

(Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.