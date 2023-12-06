Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -970.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.