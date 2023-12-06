Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,112 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPO opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.62.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $96.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPO. Compass Point cut their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,997,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,628,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

