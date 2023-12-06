Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,657 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

