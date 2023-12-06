Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 46,364 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.