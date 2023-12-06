Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,916 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Shyft Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHYF. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard acquired 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,716.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $380.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.66.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $201.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

