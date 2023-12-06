Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,422 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXG

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,561,531.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,561,531.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,546 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.