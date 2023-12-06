Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,271 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $861.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HY. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.