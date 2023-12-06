Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 66,029 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,029 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FormFactor stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -407.40 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,890.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,886 shares of company stock worth $1,504,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

