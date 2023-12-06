Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 87,256 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enhabit by 69.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 249,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Enhabit by 56.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enhabit by 38.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,431,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Enhabit by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enhabit by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EHAB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enhabit

About Enhabit

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.