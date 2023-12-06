Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 15,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,151,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 674,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $215.83 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.97 and a 200-day moving average of $203.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $5,984,258. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

