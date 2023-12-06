Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 968,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SENS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 221.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,867,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,285,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003,971 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Senseonics by 116.8% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 611,500 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Senseonics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of SENS opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.88. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 111.66% and a negative net margin of 158.75%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 million. Analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

