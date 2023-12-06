Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SON. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.