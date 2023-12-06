Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGDJ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 133,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the period.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGDJ opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

