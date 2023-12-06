Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 9.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 75.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,086,000 after buying an additional 284,222 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

