Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 137.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Squarespace by 438.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Squarespace by 266.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Squarespace by 1,608.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 495,300 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.38. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $44,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,171,244.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,981,923 shares in the company, valued at $111,812,397.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $44,270.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,943,611 shares of company stock worth $342,705,953. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

