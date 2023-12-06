StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in StoneCo by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in StoneCo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

StoneCo stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.42.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

