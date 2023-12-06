Sykon Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

