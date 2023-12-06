Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 790.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

