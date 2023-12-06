Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 4.5 %

TDS opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

