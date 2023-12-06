The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

