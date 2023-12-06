Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

TVTX opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.52. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.62.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

