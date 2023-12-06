Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases 551,490 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,337,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,490 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 15.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $455,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $372.52 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

