Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Mark Barrysmith Sells 1,688 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Barrysmith sold 2,846 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $80,257.20.

Unity Software Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of U opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.