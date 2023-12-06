Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,967,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,364,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 53.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,267,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

