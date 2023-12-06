US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,191 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 137.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $5,021,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $4,217,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

