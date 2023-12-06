US Bancorp DE Acquires 9,991 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 117.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

PGRE stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

