US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 3.0 %

CACC opened at $446.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $576.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.81.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

