US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

