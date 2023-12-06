US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cryoport by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 50.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 64.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.42. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

