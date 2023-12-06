US Bancorp DE Has $82,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,294,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,942,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 437.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 154,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 125,677 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.