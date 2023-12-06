US Bancorp DE Has $87,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $876.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

