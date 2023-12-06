US Bancorp DE Has $90,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 160,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 128,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

