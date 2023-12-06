US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,085. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $577.50 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $589.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.67 and a beta of 2.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

