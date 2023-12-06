US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,611,000 after acquiring an additional 747,679 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,534 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,372,000 after purchasing an additional 163,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

