US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,198 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SLM were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,531,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

