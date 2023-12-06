US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in 1st Source by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

