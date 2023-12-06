US Bancorp DE Sells 1,374 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:WWW opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.