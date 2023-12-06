US Bancorp DE Sells 3,144 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 4.2 %

SLG opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SL Green Realty

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.