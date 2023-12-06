US Bancorp DE Sells 423 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO Financial Group

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $499,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.