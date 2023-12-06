US Bancorp DE Sells 423 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Evolent Health by 256.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 602.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Evolent Health Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of EVH opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

