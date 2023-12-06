US Bancorp DE Sells 4,524 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 80.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 180.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OSPN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $398.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

