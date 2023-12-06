US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Belden were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

