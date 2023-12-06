VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESPO opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $59.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.