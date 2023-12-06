Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,011,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,486,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,110,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

