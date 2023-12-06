Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after purchasing an additional 224,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,308,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,900 shares of company stock worth $1,330,695 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.