Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $449,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $873,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,040,839.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $449,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,538. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VTYX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

