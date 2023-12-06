Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

