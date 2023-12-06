Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

